Pete Alonso pulls notable move ahead of his contract year

Pete Alonso has gone mainstream.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Thursday that the New York Mets slugger Alonso has hired BorasCorp, the agency run by baseball mega-agent Scott Boras, to represent him. The move comes as Alonso is about to enter his final season of arbitration eligibility in 2024 (ahead of a potential foray into free agency in 2025).

The three-time All-Star Alonso, 28, produced his usual power numbers in 2023 with 46 homers and 118 RBIs in 154 games. But Alonso hit a career-low .217 and even faced rumors about possibly being traded away by the now-rebuilding Mets.

Under new president of baseball operations David Stearns though, the Mets appear to be affirming their continued commitment to the ex-MLB home runs leader Alonso. Though Boras is known for sending many of his top clients to test free agency, Heyman does note that Boras has an “excellent working relationship” with Mets owner Steve Cohen. Thus, the two sides may soon hit the negotiating table to discuss a potential Alonso extension.