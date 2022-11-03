Phillies to wear special throwback uniforms for Game 5?

The Philadelphia Phillies typically wear their powder blue throwback uniforms during Thursday home games, and Game 5 of the World Series happens to be a home game for them. Does that mean we could see the throwbacks in the most pivotal game of the year to date?

We just might.

Dave Uram of KYW Newsradio was told that the Phillies have their powder blue uniforms available and might wear them for Game 5.

So, I have also been told the powder blue uniforms are available for the #Phillies to wear tomorrow, but things could change. At this point, my read on it is it's definitely a possibility. Key word is possibility. @KYWNewsradio — Dave Uram (@MrUram) November 2, 2022

Perhaps a change of uniform would help erase the stench from the Phillies’ performance in Game 4. After they hit five home runs in their 7-0 Game 3 victory, Philadelphia had no answers for the Houston Astros’ pitching staff on Wednesday night. The Astros threw a combined no-hitter and beat the Phillies 5-0 to even the series at 2-2.

Kyle Schwarber had a very blunt response when asked if he is concerned that the Phillies were no-hit. His teammates likely feel the same way. They probably do not care which uniforms they wear, either.