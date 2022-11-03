 Skip to main content
Phillies to wear special throwback uniforms for Game 5?

November 3, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Rob Thomson at a press conference

Oct 19, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies interim manager Rob Thomson (59) speaks to the media before the game against the San Diego Padres on game two of the NLCS for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies typically wear their powder blue throwback uniforms during Thursday home games, and Game 5 of the World Series happens to be a home game for them. Does that mean we could see the throwbacks in the most pivotal game of the year to date?

We just might.

Dave Uram of KYW Newsradio was told that the Phillies have their powder blue uniforms available and might wear them for Game 5.

Perhaps a change of uniform would help erase the stench from the Phillies’ performance in Game 4. After they hit five home runs in their 7-0 Game 3 victory, Philadelphia had no answers for the Houston Astros’ pitching staff on Wednesday night. The Astros threw a combined no-hitter and beat the Phillies 5-0 to even the series at 2-2.

Kyle Schwarber had a very blunt response when asked if he is concerned that the Phillies were no-hit. His teammates likely feel the same way. They probably do not care which uniforms they wear, either.

