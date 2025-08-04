Report: Pirates considering surprise move with Paul Skenes

The Pittsburgh Pirates are not known for their free-spending ways or an aggressive willingness to keep top young players around long-term. They may be making an exception for ace pitcher Paul Skenes.

Pirates pregame and postgame host Dan Zangrilli said on 93.7 The Fan on Monday that the Pirates have approached Skenes’ camp about a possible contract extension. Zangrilli added, however, that extension talks would be a “steep, uphill battle.”

Andrew mentioned a rumor that he heard about attempts to do this [extend Skenes]. My response: “Yes.” In that I’ve heard the same. Though, I immediately acknowledged the steep, uphill battle it would be. Full interview and responses can be heard here:https://t.co/HQU1NjICwO https://t.co/lNYu6jj20C — Dan Zangrilli (@DanZangrilli) August 4, 2025

The Pirates have nothing to lose by looking into an extension, but it would be a surprise if one gets done. Skenes does not even become eligible for arbitration until 2027, at which point he is likely to receive a big raise. It remains to be seen if the Pirates, notorious for keeping costs low, would offer Skenes enough money to tempt him into buying out those arbitration years or any of his free agency years.

Skenes might also want some assurances that the Pirates will be more competitive in the future if he does make this a long-term extension. He has had very little success with the team despite pitching to a tremendously high level.

So far, the Pirates have rebuffed all trade efforts for Skenes. They have little to gain by moving him right now.

If that did happen, Skenes would fetch a monster haul on the trade market. In 23 starts this season, he has an ERA of 2.02, though his record is just 6-8.