Rangers manager Chris Woodward has interesting take on Yermin Mercedes controversy

Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward found himself involved in an unwritten rules controversy in 2020 that has lots of similarities with the Chicago White Sox’s current situation. Interestingly, Woodward now thinks he was in the wrong when it came to his reaction.

Woodward was in the opposing dugout last August when Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a grand slam on a 3-0 pitch to give San Diego a 14-3 eighth inning lead. With the Padres well ahead at the time, there were some who felt Tatis was being disrespectful by swinging. Woodward was among them, admitting at the time that he felt Tatis crossed a line by swinging in that situation.

In light of White Sox rookie Yermin Mercedes swinging 3-0 and homering off a position player in a blowout on Monday, Woodward was asked for his thoughts on the situation. His answer was surprising, as he admitted he has “completely” changed his stance and his previous opinion was “silly.”

Chris Woodward was asked about the current CWS and TLR controversy. He said he's changed his tune about baseball's unwritten rules in recent years, and calls a lot of them "silly" Obviously, Woody was at the center of the Tatis Jr. stuff last season. Full quote here: pic.twitter.com/1Fdz8I279W — kennedi landry (@kennlandry) May 19, 2021

“I’ve completely changed my opinion on it,” Woodward said. “I never swung a 3-0 pitch because it was never allowed. Now I look back, I’m like, ‘That was silly.’ It’s the best pitch in baseball to hit.”

The change of opinion puts Woodward at odds with Tony La Russa, who remains a staunch traditionalist no matter how much the game changes around him. The game has changed, though, and many things that never would have been acceptable even two decades ago are much less controversial now. Woodward is smart to adapt to those changes, even if he doesn’t love them, instead of simply digging his feet in.