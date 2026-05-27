Rangers’ payback against the Astros reached a historic level

The Texas Rangers just had one of the wildest two-game turnarounds of the 2026 MLB season.

On Monday, the Rangers found themselves on the wrong end of history when they were no-hit in a 9-0 loss to the Houston Astros in a series opener at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

A day later, the Rangers hit back at Houston, and they did it early, scoring eight runs right in the very first inning in the second game of the series on Tuesday.

With that, the Rangers became just the first team in over a century to have such a dramatic shift in consecutive games.

“Per Elias, the Rangers are the first team since the 1905 Chicago White Sox to record 8 or more runs in the 1st inning following a game in which they were no-hit,” ESPN Insights shared on X.

The Astros’ offense would later come alive, but Texas weathered Houston’s comeback attempt to come away with a 10-7 victory.

Houston pitcher Jason Alexander was responsible for Texas’ first-inning onslaught, but he managed to last until the sixth inning, finishing his brutal start with 9 earned runs on 6 hits, 2 walks, and 4 strikeouts.

With that win, the Rangers snapped their four-game losing skid and improved to 25-29, while the Astros dropped to 24-32 after seeing their four-game winning streak end.