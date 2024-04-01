Rays ball boy makes incredible play in viral video

If the Tampa Bay Rays find themselves in desperate need of defensive help this season, they can always offer their ball boy a contract.

We typically see a handful of noteworthy plays each season from ball boys and ball girls who work for MLB teams. Very few of them have been more impressive than what took place during Saturday’s game between the Rays and Toronto Blue Jays at Tropicana Field.

George Springer ripped a line drive foul down the right field line during the seventh inning of Tampa Bay’s 5-1 win over the Blue Jays. Rather than letting the ball roll by and chasing it down, one of the Rays’ ball boys laid out and made an incredible diving stop. You can see the video below:

Ball boys and ball girls basically only have two ways to go viral — either they do something great or they do something embarrassing. We have certainly seen the latter a few times before, but the young man in Tampa will now find himself on the desirable side of the highlight reel.