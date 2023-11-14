Report: Rays shopping former playoff hero

The Tampa Bay Rays may be hitting the eject button on their 2020 AL pennant DVD.

Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported Tuesday that the Rays have discussed veteran outfielder Manuel Margot in trade talks with multiple teams this month. Morosi note that Margot is under contract for 2024 with a team option for 2025 as well.

The 29-year-old Margot was a stud for Tampa Bay during their run to the World Series in 2020. He lifted the Rays with multiple clutch postseason moments that year, including five total homers and some huge catches in the outfield at pivotal times.

But Margot has been less effective in more recent seasons due to injuries. He was limited to 99 games in 2023, batting .264 with four home runs, 38 RBIs, and a subpar OPS of .686.

Tampa Bay already has an outfield logjam of sorts with Jose Siri and Josh Lowe (both of whom are younger and more productive) blocking Margot’s path to regular playing time. They also have other contracts they might like to shed this offseason along with Margot’s.