Rays player had Trump-inspired celebration after double

A Tampa Bay Rays player celebrated a hit on Sunday with a tribute to presidential candidate Donald Trump.

The Rays were leading the New York Yankees 3-0 with two outs in the top of the 5th inning at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, N.Y., when infielder Taylor Walls ripped a double to right field. After he got to second base, Walls raised his fist in the air toward the Tampa Bay dugout and said, “Fight! Fight!”

Taylor Walls did the Trump "Fight! Fight!" after this double pic.twitter.com/8K5ovTEIQh — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 21, 2024

The celebration was inspired by what happened during the attempted assassination of Trump on July 13 in Butler, Pa. A bullet struck the former president in the ear at a campaign rally and left him bleeding from the right side of the face. As Trump was being escorted off the stage by Secret Service agents, he stopped and raised his first in the air and yelled “fight!” to those in attendance.

Walls is not the first MLB player to seemingly support Trump. The St. Louis Cardinals also broke out what looked like a Trump-inspired team celebration after Alec Burleson hit a home run in a win over the Atlanta Braves on Sunday.

Is this a Trump home run celebration by the Cardinals? pic.twitter.com/f2XrQr0q3u — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 21, 2024

Many prominent athletes have shown support for Trump in the wake of the assassination attempt.