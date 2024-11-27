Report: Red Sox pursuing 2-time All-Star after missing out on Blake Snell

The Boston Red Sox are supposedly looking to spend big this winter, but they missed out of one of their top pitching targets when Blake Snell agreed to a deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday. Boston has now turned their attention to a different All-Star pitcher.

The Red Sox have shifted their focus to free-agent pitcher Max Fried, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports.

The Boston Red Sox, who were in on Blake Snell, now are focusing on Max Fried to upgrade their rotation. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) November 27, 2024

Fried spent the first eight seasons of his MLB career with the Atlanta Braves. The left-hander went 11-10 with a 3.25 ERA in 29 starts last season. He was named an All-Star for the second time, with the other appearance coming in 2022.

Snell agreed to a 5-year, $182 million contract with the Dodgers on Monday night. It is unclear if the Red Sox were willing to match the deal.

After largely remaining on the sidelines during free agency in recent years, the Red Sox are at least creating the impression that they want to make big moves heading into 2025. They are said to be a legitimate player in the Juan Soto sweepstakes, which is a surprise given that the slugger is expected to sign one of the richest free-agent contracts in MLB history.

One recent report also claimed Boston could make a run at trading for a young All-Star pitcher.