Report: Red Sox players sought out postgame confrontation with Rockies

The Boston Red Sox got into a heated confrontation with Colorado Rockies pitcher Cal Quantrill during a game last week. A new report indicates that situation nearly flared up again after the game, and required security to intervene to keep it from escalating.

The Red Sox had an on-field fight with Quantrill and the Rockies during Wednesday’s 20-7 loss, though things did not escalate that much. They nearly did after the game, according to Chris Cotillo and Sean McAdam of MassLive. Quantrill had hit Red Sox catcher Reese McGuire with an incredibly personal insult during the confrontation, which seemed to escalate things.

However, the Red Sox had no televisions in the dugout, so it was not until after the game that McGuire and the rest of the Red Sox learned what Quantrill had actually said. Their reaction was such that a number of Boston players actually tried to seek out Quantrill near the home clubhouse at Coors Field, prompting stadium security to get involved. Red Sox players were also spotted waiting near the Rockies’ team bus after the game.

An incident was avoided in large part due to injured Red Sox infielder Trevor Story, a former Rockie who still has plenty of friends on the roster.

The Red Sox do not face Colorado again this season, so for now, this whole incident is on the backburner. The bad feelings between the Red Sox and Quantrill in particular, however, aren’t going away anytime soon.