Report: All other Reds and Pirates tested negative for coronavirus

The Cincinnati Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates got good news Saturday after one Reds player tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, all other members of the Reds and Pirates tested negative for the virus, suggesting that there is no outbreak at this point among either team.

All the remaining tests from Reds and Pirates came back negative after one Red had a positive. So postponement tonight is out of caution. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) August 15, 2020

The Pirates and Reds were slated to play Saturday and Sunday. Both games have been postponed by MLB out of an abundance of caution, as well as to allow for continued testing and contact tracing.

The one Reds player who tested positive has not been identified, but the news did make for a strange scene in the handshake line after Friday’s game.