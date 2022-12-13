Reporter addresses Max Fried trade rumors

A prominent MLB reporter on Tuesday addressed a trade rumor involving Max Fried.

During an appearance on MLB Network, baseball prospects reporter Jim Callis threw out the possibility that the Atlanta Braves could trade Fried this offseason.

“The rumor I’m hearing — I don’t know if it’s going to be imminent. With the Braves’ payroll climbing and climbing, I’m hearing some Max Fried rumors on the block. They may not be able to sign him long term. Don’t be shocked if we see a Max Fried trade this offseason,” Callis said at the 6:09 mark.

"With the Braves' payroll climbing…don't be shocked if we see a Max Fried trade this offseason."@jimcallisMLB breaks down the three-team trade completed yesterday, the crop of prospects heading to Oakland and what the deal means for Atlanta. #MLBNHotStove pic.twitter.com/xisSn2578s — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) December 13, 2022

The rumor was surprising considering how much of a contender the Braves are. They seem like they’re trying to win rather than trying to get good value in trades for their top players.

That’s exactly what Buster Olney said.

The veteran ESPN reporter said the Braves were not entertaining trades for Fried.

The Braves are trying to win in the immediate future. To that end, they aren't entertaining a trade of their ace, Max Fried. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) December 13, 2022

Fried, 28, has gone 14-7 two seasons in a row. He is 54-25 with a 3.09 career ERA. An All-Star last season, he picked up wins in the NLDS and World Series during the Braves’ 2021 championship season.

Fried is under team control for two more seasons, so it wouldn’t make sense for the Braves to trade him now while they’re trying to win.