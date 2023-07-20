Reporter shares how a Shohei Ohtani trade would work

There has been tons of speculation regarding a potential Shohei Ohtani deal ahead of the Aug. 1 MLB trade deadline. The Angels’ record has been around .500 for a few weeks, which makes the playoffs seem like a bit of a reach, though not completely unrealistic. If they are contending, they won’t deal him, but they will weigh all possibilities.

So how would an Ohtani trade work? ESPN’s Buster Olney provided some clarity on Wednesday.

According to Olney, teams are welcome to reach out to the Los Angeles Angels to make trade proposals. Then, at some point near the deadline, Angels owner Arte Moreno will decide whether or not he wants to trade the two-way star.

Moreno has developed a reputation for overriding his employees when it comes to major player moves. He was said to have been behind some of the team’s biggest signings, such as the Albert Pujols, Josh Hamilton and Anthony Rendon deals. Moreno may very well stand in the way of an Ohtani trade.

Moreno has philosophically preferred to buy established players rather than invest in internal player development, which is an expensive and unsuccessful long-term approach, though it helps keep the Angels just interesting enough to draw crowds. Moreno’s lack of interest in developing prospects combined with his desire to pack Angel Stadium with fans points to him likely keeping Ohtani.

Olney has mentioned the Yankees, Rangers and Rays as teams that could pursue Ohtani. Ken Rosenthal has also named the Orioles as a potential suitor for the AL MVP favorite.

Ultimately, this may all be much ado about nothing, as the odds favor Moreno declining to part with the two-way star, just like Moreno couldn’t bring himself to sell the team.