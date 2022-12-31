 Skip to main content
Rockies Gold Glover available for trade?

December 31, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Bud Black in his Rockies uniform

Jul 6, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Colorado Rockies manager Bud Black reacts during the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Rockies could potentially be sprucing up the trade market.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported this week that the Colorado Rockies recently discussed a possible trade with the Miami Marlins that involved starting pitcher Edward Cabrera. Rockies infielder Brendan Rodgers’ name was mentioned in the talks as well, Heyman adds.

Rodgers, 26, is the best defender on Colorado’s roster, winning a Gold Glove Award in 2022 and saving a total of 22 defensive runs (which was second in all of baseball, per Fielding Bible). He is also a capable hitter (batting .266 last year with 13 home runs and 63 RBIs) and cannot become a free agent until after the 2025 season.

The Rockies find themselves in an interesting situation after a rotten 68-94 campaign and a subsequent offseason in which their biggest move (to this point) has probably been signing free agent reliever Pierce Johnson. The ex-first-round pick Rodgers looks like the most valuable asset Colorado has right now and may not be the only notable trade candidate in the division.

