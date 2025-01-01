Reporter names 2 favorites to sign Alex Bregman in free agency

The Alex Bregman sweepstakes look to be progressing into the finalist stage.

On a livestream Wednesday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that the Toronto Blue Jays and the Detroit Tigers are the two “most likely” teams to land the multi-time All-Star infielder Bregman in free agency. Heyman did also note though that the Chicago Cubs appear to be an “outside possibility” for Bregman as well.

The 30-year-old righty hitter Bregman is one of the top offensive players left on the market and is coming off a 2024 campaign where he posted 26 home runs and won a Gold Glove Award at third base. The door seems to be closed on a return to the Houston Astros for Bregman as Houston added multiple new quality infielders this offseason.

Detroit was a playoff team last year, and Toronto is trying to stay relevant in a potential walk year for their star slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Based on previous reports though, it looks like one of those two teams may have the upper hand for the former Silver Slugger Award winner Bregman.