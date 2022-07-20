Dusty Baker shares the classy thing Shohei Ohtani always does to him

Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker has to go against Shohei Ohtani a lot, with Ohtani playing for an AL West rival. That has led to a healthy respect developing between the two.

On Tuesday, Baker revealed the classy gesture Ohtani shows him when the Astros and Angels face off. Ohtani makes it a point to nod to Baker prior to his first plate appearance of every game — then, Baker joked, he hits a home run.

“He nods to me every time the first at-bat and then he hits a home run,” Baker said. “I was like, ‘hey man, quit nodding at me because I’ve got to nod back.’ He’s a gentleman and you appreciate a gentleman competitor.”

Nobody at the All-Star Game had a bad thing to say about Ohtani. He is a great player and seems to be a good guy as well. Of course, he is a serious competitor, and even that showed through during the All-Star Game. For him to acknowledge someone of Baker’s stature in the game shows how his respect for the game comes into play as well.