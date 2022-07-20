Shohei Ohtani delivers on interview promise during All-Star Game

Shohei Ohtani almost always uses an interpretor for his English interviews, but Tuesday was an exception — and for a good reason.

Ohtani was interviewed by FOX’s Tom Verducci just before the MLB All-Star Game. The Angels star was asked what he was most looking forward to and said “first pitch, first swing. That’s it.”

"First pitch, first swing." Shohei Ohtani called that one 👀 pic.twitter.com/tvmYuGVIrb — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 20, 2022

Guess what? Of course Ohtani made good on his promise.

The two-way phenom swung at the very first pitch of the game and singled up the middle off Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw.

Ohtani said he'd swing at the first pitch and he sure did pic.twitter.com/ZaGdzstcPj — Ben Brown 🌻 (@BenBrownPL) July 20, 2022

When Ohtani says something about looking forward to the first pitch, you know to listen.

Of course, the good vibes didn’t last long for Ohtani, who was promptly picked off first base by the Dodgers southpaw. But it was still cool seeing Ohtani deliver moments after telling everyone what he was looking forward to.