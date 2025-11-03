Shohei Ohtani makes a major statement about next season

Shohei Ohtani is not content with back-to-back World Series titles.

The Los Angeles Dodgers held their victory parade on Monday, two days after winning a second consecutive World Series. Ohtani was interviewed during the parade and was asked if Dodgers World Series titles are “the new norm.”

The two-way star did not back away from the expectations.

“I’m already thinking about the third time we’re going to do this,” Ohtani said through his interpreter.

Shohei Ohtani already has his sights set on a third championship 👀 pic.twitter.com/2g6veQeqwz — MLB (@MLB) November 3, 2025

Ohtani certainly is not out of line in thinking this. The Dodgers will probably enter 2026 as World Series favorites, as they will return most of their core players next season. That does not even factor in any moves they might make during the offseason to improve the team around the edges.

Motivation does not appear to be a problem for the Dodgers. A lot of fans may not like it, but they are already a dynasty, and will not be going anywhere.