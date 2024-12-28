Shohei Ohtani shares big personal news

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani announced some huge personal news on Saturday.

Ohtani announced that he and his wife Mamiko Tanaka are expecting their first child together. He shared the news on Instagram through a photo featuring his dog Decoy.

“Can’t wait for the little rookie to join our family soon!” Ohtani wrote.

Ohtani only announced his marriage in February 2024, and only revealed her identity a month later. The 28-year-old is a former basketball player in Japan.

The announcement caps off a remarkable 2024 for Ohtani from both a personal and professional standpoint. In addition to his marriage and the upcoming birth of his first child, he claimed NL MVP honors and won his first World Series. He also became the first player in history to hit 50 home runs and steal 50 bases in the same year. 2025 could be just as good, as he plans to return to pitching, though not necessarily at the start of the season.