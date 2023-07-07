Los Angeles public transit system trolls Angels over Shohei Ohtani trade speculation

There are no indications currently that the Los Angeles Angels plan to entertain trade offers for Shohei Ohtani prior to the Aug. 1 deadline, but that is not stopping anyone from piling onto their recent misfortune.

The official Metro Los Angeles Twitter account promoted their Dodger Stadium line ahead of the weekend series between the Angels and Los Angeles Dodgers, and took a shot at the Angels in the process. The account encouraged fans to take the Dodger Stadium Express to the games in order to “see Shohei before Angels wave white flag and trade him.”

Go Metro's Dodger Stadium Express for Blue vs Halos! ⚾ Service from South Bay & Union Station 🧢Use A, B, D or J Lines to reach Union Station 🥜How to ride: https://t.co/V2RQhsPMOX 👀See Ohtani b4 😇 wave 🏳️ & trade him pic.twitter.com/0wPyzeTwxl — Metro Los Angeles (@metrolosangeles) July 7, 2023

The Angels have lost seven of their last eight games and have fallen to 45-44 entering play Friday. Their recent play has hurt their chances of making the playoffs significantly, and injuries have significantly dimmed their outlook going forward, too.

Ohtani is in a contract year, but the Angels are adamant that they will not trade him. That won’t stop the jibes like this one, though.