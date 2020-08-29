Sports world pays tribute to late Chadwick Boseman

Famous actor Chadwick Boseman died on Friday at the age of 43, stunning most of the world.

In a post on Boseman’s Twitter account sharing the news, it was revealed that Boseman was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016 and was battling it while making numerous blockbuster films.

Boseman starred in “42,” “Get on Up,” “Marshall,” “21 Bridges,” “5 Bloods,” and he played T’Challa/Black Panther in “Black Panther” and two Avengers movies.

His death affected many of his millions of fans. People throughout the sports world paid tribute.

This came from the Los Angeles Dodgers. Boseman played the role of Jackie Robinson in the movie “42,” and died on Jackie Robinson Day in MLB.

From playing legendary figures to becoming one, we’ll never forget your iconic performance as Jackie Robinson and your many inspiring roles. You will be missed, Chadwick Boseman. pic.twitter.com/NY2sKMcJIb — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 29, 2020

From Magic Johnson:

I’m shocked and saddened to hear about the passing of an incredible actor, leader, and man, Chadwick Boseman at the young age of 43. He shined in numerous roles including Jackie Robinson in “42”, James Brown in “Get On Up”, and notably King T’Challa in “Black Panther”. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) August 29, 2020

His continued work while battling colon cancer further shows his perseverance and determination. Cookie and I are praying for his wife and family during these difficult times. May he Rest In Peace. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) August 29, 2020

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Andrew McCutchen:

I met you at the premier of 42 in Pittsburgh in 2013. Even though you were in the spotlight and all eyes were on you, I remember you saying, “I’m that one that’s starstruck by all of these athletes here.” That’s the man you were. Humble. You will be missed. RIP Chadwick Boseman pic.twitter.com/ypJc1yUq9p — andrew mccutchen (@TheCUTCH22) August 29, 2020

UFC star Jon Jones:

Thank you for your excellence pic.twitter.com/DHUvswYdWA — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 29, 2020

Kevin Love:

Dez Bryant:

Jeremy Lin:

RIP Chadwick Boseman

To film the movies he filmed with such deep significance, in todays social and racial climate, all through cancer and chemo treatments…

Amazing legacy, heart of a warrior — Jeremy Lin (@JLin7) August 29, 2020

Ryan Clark:

To think he played some of these roles while fighting cancer that eventually took his life. Chadwick Boseman was truly a King man. — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) August 29, 2020

Russell Wilson: