Sports world pays tribute to late Chadwick Boseman

August 28, 2020
by Larry Brown

Chadwick Boseman

Famous actor Chadwick Boseman died on Friday at the age of 43, stunning most of the world.

In a post on Boseman’s Twitter account sharing the news, it was revealed that Boseman was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016 and was battling it while making numerous blockbuster films.

Boseman starred in “42,” “Get on Up,” “Marshall,” “21 Bridges,” “5 Bloods,” and he played T’Challa/Black Panther in “Black Panther” and two Avengers movies.

His death affected many of his millions of fans. People throughout the sports world paid tribute.

This came from the Los Angeles Dodgers. Boseman played the role of Jackie Robinson in the movie “42,” and died on Jackie Robinson Day in MLB.

From Magic Johnson:

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Andrew McCutchen:

UFC star Jon Jones:

Kevin Love:

Dez Bryant:

Jeremy Lin:

Ryan Clark:

Russell Wilson:

