Kadarius Toney has signed with a new team

Kadarius Toney officially has a new team.

Toney on Monday signed with the Cleveland Browns to join their practice squad.

Sources: Former #Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney is signing with the #Browns, giving Cleveland another playmaker. He also visited the #Seahawks, and had others lined up. But for long- and short-term, Toney lands in Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/PMaWMCOWqe — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 9, 2024

Prior to signing with the Browns, Toney had also visited with the Seattle Seahawks.

Toney was cut by the Chiefs in late August after the team was unable to find a trade partner for the wide receiver.

The 25-year-old Toney was a 1st-round pick by the New York Giants in 2021. He exhibited flaky behavior with them and dealt with oblique and hamstring injuries, which led the team to trade him in 2022. The trade worked out well for KC. Toney scored 3 touchdowns in 7 regular season games with the Chiefs, and then had a big role in the Super Bowl when he had a big punt return and then caught a go-ahead touchdown. However, Toney became inactive throughout last postseason. Kansas City ended up cutting him late in camp.

The Browns had hosted Toney for a visit last week, so the signing is not too surprising. Cleveland is hoping that Toney will be able to add some depth to the team’s wide receiver position. The Browns began the season with a 33-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys at home on Sunday.