Tim Tebow makes admission about his chances of playing in MLB

Tim Tebow is not giving up on his baseball career, but he’s well aware of the odds he faces if he ever wants to play in the majors.

The 33-year-old confirmed he is planning to play once again in the New York Mets’ system in 2021. He added, however, that he’s begun to think about his career beyond baseball, and knows it won’t last much longer.

“I’m already behind the 8-ball in age and time and experience in all of these things, so of course it makes it harder,” Tebow told Anthony DiComo of MLB.com. “But I think at the same time, I try to learn from every bit of it. And that’s all that we can do.

“It’s not something that I want to do forever … because there’s a lot of other things that are in my heart that I want to pursue. But it is something that is still in my heart today.”

Tebow is right that time is running out. He’s done little to justify a promotion to MLB, and the Mets have made clear he’s not all that close to getting one. He hit just .163 in his last action in 2019 while playing at Triple-A. Still, it sounds like the Mets are prepared to give him another shot in 2021, and he’ll be ready for spring training.