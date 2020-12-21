Tony La Russa receives slap on the wrist for second DUI

Tony La Russa was arrested for driving while under the influence for the second time back in February, but the Hall of Famer has once again gotten off with a very mild punishment.

La Russa submitted a plea agreement on Monday that was accepted by an Arizona judge. His charge was reduced from driving under the influence to reckless driving as part of the deal. The Chicago White Sox manager must pay a $1,300 fine, complete 20 hours of community service and spend one day in home detention.

La Russa’s attorney, Larry Kazan, issued a statement explaining that La Russa’s charge was reduced because his blood alcohol level was “over the legal threshold by a small amount.” Kazan also sent the court proof that La Russa has sought treatment for alcohol counseling and is “taking this seriously.”

10 months after his original DUI arrest, Tony La Russa’s case is over. He pled guilty to reckless driving, and agrees to one day home detention, $1300 fine and 20 hours community service. His lawyer: “He knows what he did was wrong.” #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/PD0ezm1rzQ — Michele Steele (@MicheleSteele) December 21, 2020

The DUI arrest was La Russa’s second, but he was not considered a repeat offender under Arizona state law because the first arrest was in 2007. That contributed to the penalty not being as harsh as some might have expected.

La Russa was fined less than $1,000 and ordered to complete 50 hours of community service in addition to attending treatment programs as part of his plea agreement back in 2007.

The White Sox say they were aware of La Russa’s Feb. 24 arrest before they hired him. The 76-year-old was charged on Oct. 28, which was the day before the team announced his hiring.

Even if he was just slightly over the legal limit, some of the details we shared with you from La Russa’s arrest were embarrassing, to say the least. He’s fortunate to have gotten off with such a minor punishment.