Tony Vitello responds to boos from Giants fans

San Francisco Giants fans could not hide their frustration Saturday during the team’s 13-3 loss, and manager Tony Vitello could not even blame them.

The Giants fell 13-3 to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday at Oracle Park in San Francisco, Ca. The loss dropped the team to 15-24, and was punctuated by a six-run seventh inning for the Pirates to put the game out of reach.

Unsurprisingly, the Giants were booed throughout the latter stages of the game by home fans. Asked about that after the game, Vitello was blunt in his assessment.

“What would you do? They paid for their ticket,” Vitello said. “At the very least, even if it was free, they chose this over everything. There’s 85 million shows you can watch on Netflix, or in this city, I haven’t gone out much, but anytime I have, there’s a lot going on.

“Whether you paid for your ticket or you just chose to do this over other options, or maybe your walls are painted orange and black and this is the team your whole family for generations has supported, you got a lot invested, so you want something in return. At the very least a good effort, maybe execution here and there. … It got to the point where it wasn’t an acceptable effort, so they probably did what you or I would maybe do.”

Tony Vitello was asked about Giants' fans booing throughout the night after a rough 13-3 loss.



"What would you do? They paid for their ticket. They chose this over everything else. I mean there's 85 million shows you can watch on Netflix… maybe your walls are painted orange &… pic.twitter.com/aRVJTl7wQL — KNBR (@KNBR) May 10, 2026

Vitello is a first-year manager hired straight from the college ranks, and his tenure has not gone according to plan so far. Here, though, he seems to get it. With the team at 15-24 and losing in blowouts at home, he cannot expect any sort of different reaction.

The Giants have scored the fewest runs in the league at 123 through 39 games. At this point, it does not look like things are going to get better anytime soon.