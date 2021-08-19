Trevor Bauer accuser denied request for long-term restraining order

A judge ruled in Trevor Bauer’s favor on Thursday in a hearing to determine whether a woman who accused the Los Angeles Dodgers star of assault would be granted a restraining order.

The woman, who said Bauer assaulted her during two sexual encounters at her home earlier this year, was granted an ex parte restraining order in June. On Tuesday, Judge Dianna Gould-Saltman ruled that the restraining order was not warranted and denied the alleged victim’s request for a long-term restraining order.

“When she set boundaries, [Bauer] respected them. … If she set limits and he exceeded them, this case would be clear,” Gould-Saltman told the court, via Steve Henson of the Los Angeles Times. “But he did not exceed limits she set.”

The woman argued that Bauer choked her unconscious and punched during sex without her consent. Bauer’s legal team presented a series of text messages that were exchanged between Bauer and the woman that led Gould-Saltman to conclude that what the woman thought and what she communicated to Bauer were not the same.

Bauer also had no contact with the woman for a month leading up to her request for a restraining order.

Bauer’s representatives previously provided text messages to Larry Brown Sports that they say help prove the pitcher’s innocence. You can see those screenshots here.

Allegations from a second woman have since been uncovered, and Bauer has vehemently denied those as well. He shared a series of text messages recently that he says prove his innocence.

Bauer, who has not pitched since June 28, is on paid administrative leave through at least Aug. 20.