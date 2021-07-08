Trevor Bauer issues new statement on assault allegations

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer will be away from the team for at least another week, but he continues to maintain his innocence.

Bauer was placed on seven-day administrative leave by Major League Baseball last Friday, and that leave will continue for at least another seven days. Bauer’s camp issued another statement on Thursday in response to the latest news. His agents said Bauer continues to deny the sexual assault allegations in the “strongest possible terms” and that his being placed on administrative leave says nothing about MLB’s ongoing investigation.

Here’s the full statement:

Latest statement from Bauer camp pic.twitter.com/zMYgpM6p9M — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 8, 2021

MLB’s domestic violence policy allows for a player to be put on leave for up to seven days while allegations are being investigated. However, the MLB Players Association has agreed to let the league extend Bauer’s leave. That mutual agreement could continue until the investigation concludes.

Bauer has been accused of assaulting a woman with whom he had two sexual encounters this year. The woman claims the encounters began as consensual before going beyond what she consented to. She sought medical attention for injuries she suffered following their second encounter, which was on May 15. You can read her allegations here.

Bauer says the woman sought rough sex from him and that everything was consensual. His legal team provided Larry Brown Sports with text message conversations that Bauer and the woman allegedly shared between their two encounters.

The woman has been granted an ex parte restraining order, which is granted based purely on allegations. Bauer will have his chance to respond on July 23. The Pasadena Police Department is investigating the incident, but Bauer has not been charged with a crime.