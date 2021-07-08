Trevor Bauer to have administrative leave extended by MLB

Trevor Bauer was placed on seven-day administrative leave by Major League Baseball last Friday, and his time away from the Los Angeles Dodgers will reportedly be extended.

Bauer’s leave will be extended by at least another seven days, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.

MLB’s domestic violence policy allows for a player to be put on leave for up to seven days while allegations are being investigated. Shaikin noted that the MLB Players Association agreed to extending Bauer’s leave by another week.

Bauer has been accused of assaulting a woman with whom he had two sexual encounters this year. The woman claims the encounters began as consensual before going beyond what she consented to. She sought medical attention for injuries she suffered following their second encounter, which was on May 15. You can read her allegations here.

Bauer says the woman sought rough sex from him and that everything was consensual. His legal team provided Larry Brown Sports with text message conversations that Bauer and the woman allegedly shared between their two encounters.

The woman has been granted an ex parte restraining order, which is granted based purely on allegations. Bauer will have his chance to respond on July 23. The Pasadena Police Department is investigating the incident, but Bauer has not been charged with a crime.