Trevor Bauer’s administrative leave extended by MLB to Aug. 13

Trevor Bauer’s paid administrative leave has been extended by MLB, calling into question whether the pitcher will return at all this season.

Bauer has been accused of assault by a woman with whom he had two sexual encounters earlier this year. She says she was choked unconscious by him and then suffered injuries after their May encounter. He says the encounters were consensual.

The woman was granted an ex parte restraining order, and Bauer’s team is in the process of replying. His hearing will be Aug. 16-19.

As the legal process plays out, MLB and the MLBPA have been agreeing to extend Bauer’s paid leave in week-by-week increments. The latest extension takes Bauer out on leave through Aug. 13.

Bauer has been under investigation by the Pasadena Police Department over the assault allegations. MLB is separately investigating the allegations.

The 2020 NL Cy Young Award winner signed a 3-year, $102 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers over the offseason. He last pitched for them on June 28 and is unlikely to return to the team.