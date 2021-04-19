Twins reportedly did not have further positive COVID tests

The Minnesota Twins got some good news regarding their latest round of COVID-19 testing.

The Twins’ latest round of tests all came back negative, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.

The Twins will be tested again on Monday morning and are hoping that they will be cleared to leave Anaheim.

The Twins arrived in Anaheim after playing the Red Sox on Thursday for the finale of a four-game series. Andrelton Simmons already had been placed on the COVID-19 list on Wednesday. A staff member tested positive on Friday.

The Twins and Angels played the first game of the series on Friday. But Saturday and Sunday’s games were postponed due to two players testing positive on Saturday.

The Twins tested negative on Sunday and hope to test negative again on Monday to be cleared to travel to Oakland. Monday’s game against the A’s has already been postponed.

The Twins are 6-8 on the season and have lost six of their last seven games.