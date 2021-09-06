Umpire Manny Gonzalez leaves game with scary injury after foul tip to head

A scary scene unfolded during Monday’s game between the Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox, as home plate umpire Manny Gonzalez was forced to leave after taking a foul tip to the head.

Rays outfielder Jordan Luplow got a piece of a Chris Sale pitch in the bottom of the first, and the ball caught Gonzalez right in the face mask. It is not uncommon for that to happen during a game, but there was concern for Gonzalez after he stumbled and looked unsteady on his feet. Trainers immediately ran out to tend to him.

You can see the video below:

Home plate umpire Manny Gonzalez has to leave the game today after being struck on the facemask by a foul ball. pic.twitter.com/3ukxVEQNhP — Bally Sports Sun: Rays (@BallyRays) September 6, 2021

Gonzalez appeared to be alert and responsive while speaking with medical personnel, which is a positive sign. He was, however, forced to leave the game. Laz Diaz took his place behind home plate.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time we have seen an umpire leave a game due to a foul tip to the head. Hopefully Gonzalez makes a speedy recovery.