Video: Bryson Stott beats Angels with walk-off home run in huge comeback

The Los Angeles Angels’ losing streak has reached full “Spinal Tap” mode.

The Angels blew leads of 5-2 in the 7th; 6-2 in the 8th; and 7-6 in the 9th to lose 9-7 to the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday. The loss was the Angels’ 11th straight.

Rookie Bryson Stott, who is hitting .159 this season, won the game for the Phillies with a thrilling walk-off home run off Jimmy Herget with two on and two outs in the bottom of the 9th inning.

BRYSON STOTT HITS A WALK-OFF BOMB pic.twitter.com/G7jDK67lEW — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 5, 2022

That was just Stott’s second career home run, and it couldn’t have been better timed. That’s what you dream of.

The Phillies seem to be exorcising some of the demons from their infamous collapse against the Mets.

Not only did Stott have the walk-off 3-run home run, but that came an inning after Bryce Harper tied the game with a grand slam.

What a shot.

The Phillies ended up sweeping the Angels, all after firing Joe Girardi as manager.