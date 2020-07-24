Video: Chris Taylor runs into Pablo Sandoval in collision at first base

Chris Taylor had a not-so-nice collision with Pablo Sandoval at first base on Friday night.

During the bottom of the fifth inning of the second game of the MLB season between the Dodgers and Giants in Los Angeles, Taylor reached on an infield single. The throw from third was high and forced Sandoval to jump up for the ball. Taylor ended up crashing right into Sandoval.

Ouch, that can't feel good pic.twitter.com/oRPJ3X6MVQ — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) July 25, 2020

That did not look pleasant.

Despite running into Sandoval, Taylor ended up being alright. He was caught stealing to end the inning, but the Dodgers were able to increase their lead to 4-1.

The play reminded many of another infamous moment in sports.