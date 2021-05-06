Video: Joc Pederson had a hilarious premature celebration vs. Dodgers

Joc Pederson went all Willie Mays Hayes with a hilarious premature celebration against his former team on Wednesday night.

Pederson’s Chicago Cubs beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-5 in 11 innings at Wrigley Field on Wednesday. They won the game on a 2-out RBI single by Anthony Rizzo in the bottom of the 11th.

An inning earlier, Pederson thought he had won the game with a 3-run home run. Take a look at this video:

Joc Pederson wanted to walk-off against the Dodgers so bad. pic.twitter.com/A8WykUM1ic — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) May 6, 2021

Yep, fans got out of their seats after Pederson launched the ball to deep right center. Pederson himself started to pimp the hit as if he were confident it was sailing out of the park for a home run. And the ball didn’t even make it to the wall! At least it drove in the tying run to help send the game to the 11th.

Pederson was drafted by the Dodgers in 2010 and spent his entire career with them until they let him walk over the offseason. No doubt Pederson was looking for revenge, especially since he’s batting just .143 this season. But he looked ridiculous for pimping a ball that only made it to the warning track. It’s not the best thing if you have company with Yasiel Puig for your actions.