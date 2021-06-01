Video: Kevin Pillar gets hit in first at-bat since being nailed in face

Kevin Pillar had a scary incident two weeks ago, but he does not seem to be shaken by it.

Pillar was hit by a pitch in the face against the Atlanta Braves on May 17. He left the game with multiple nasal fractures and had two black eyes the next day.

A scary incident like that very easily could have shaken someone’s confidence, but Pillar doesn’t seem to be affected. The outfielder hit a sharp grounder through the hole for a single in his first at-bat since being hit.

AND OF COURSE KEVIN PILLAR SINGLES IN HIS FIRST AT-BAT BACK! pic.twitter.com/6Tqo4EL9KW — SNY (@SNYtv) June 1, 2021

Pillar received a nice ovation from his teammates and cheers throughout the stadium. People recognized that the moment and outcome were significant.

Jacob deGrom also threw six scoreless innings and picked up the win as the Mets got a 6-2 victory.