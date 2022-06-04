Video: Marlins’ Avisail Garcia victim of terrible strike call by umpire Bill Miller

Miami Marlins outfielder Avisail Garcia was the victim of a terrible strike call by umpire Bill Miller on Saturday night.

Garcia was batting in the bottom of the ninth inning of a 4-4 game between his Marlins and the San Francisco Giants. Leadoff batter Jesus Aguilar reached on an infield single. Then Garcia came up and started off with a 3-0 count. After a strike to make it 3-1, Tyler Rogers threw an inside pitch on Garcia that Miller somehow called a strike.

Take a look at this:

WELCOME TO THE UMP SHOW pic.twitter.com/9I1F5q2rx9 — Welcome to the Ump Show (@umpjob) June 4, 2022

The graphic for the pitch did Miller no favors:

I don't think I've ever seen the umpiring as bad as it is this year: pic.twitter.com/NZ52vkVj68 — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) June 4, 2022

Considering Miller was leaning over the inside corner, it’s hard to believe he blew that call.

Though Garcia should have walked, he still reached base on a hit by pitch the next pitch. The Marlins’ runners moved up a base on a balk, and then Jesus Sanchez won the game with an RBI sac fly.

Even though the Marlins won the game and Garcia reached base, he shouldn’t have had to take one for the team in order to get on base.