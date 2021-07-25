Video: Minor league manager Tripp Keister takes off jersey during ejection

Minor league manager Tripp Keister is going viral for his ejection during his team’s game on Saturday.

Keister is the manager for the Harrisburg Senators, the Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals. His team was leading the Portland Sea Dogs 2-0 in the bottom of the sixth. Keister was upset with an interference call. He took off his hat and placed it where the call was made. Then he took off his jersey while complaining to the umpires.

Senators skipper Tripp Keister was HEATED. So heated, the jersey had to come off. pic.twitter.com/96jugin4Kl — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) July 25, 2021

Keister was promoted to Double-A before the season and showed the fire that caught the Nats’ eyes. His team ended up losing 6-4 to Portland.