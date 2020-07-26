Video: Orioles’ Anthony Santander robs Xander Bogaerts of homer

Xander Bogaerts nearly had his first home run of the 2020 season on Sunday, but Baltimore Orioles outfielder Anthony Santander had other plans.

Bogaerts hit an opposite-field fly ball in the bottom of the 4th inning that looked like it had a chance to leave the ballpark near Pesky’s Pole, which is the shortest part of Fenway Park. Santander reached into the front row of the empty stands and pulled it back.

Bank robbery! Haha get it because Santander Bank? Ok I'll stop now pic.twitter.com/Ywmgx9TbJP — Ben Porter (@Ben13Porter) July 26, 2020

Santander made that outstanding play after hitting a two-run homer to give the Orioles a 6-1 lead in the top of the inning, so he made his presence felt both in the field and at the plate.

If the Red Sox decide to go the cardboard cutout route in the future, they may need Santander to protect the cutouts from some of the punishment they have taken in other ballparks.