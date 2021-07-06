Video: Royals fan goes viral for flaming wallet

The Kansas City Royals may not be on fire, but one fan’s wallet was during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Reds. Yes, literally.

A Royals fan at Kauffman Stadium went viral after he was shown on the television broadcast with flames coming out of his wallet. He appeared to be making change with a vendor when he opened his wallet and actual fire came out. Check it out:

What exactly what going on there? Believe it or not, you can also have a flame coming out of your wallet for around $15. It appears the fan had a “magic” wallet that contains a fire cloth inside.

The Royals lost 6-2 to the Reds to fall to 35-49 on the season. We tend to doubt they’ll catch fire like the wallet, but you never know.