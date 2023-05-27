 Skip to main content
Video: Yu Darvish’s translator plays funny joke on rival pitcher

May 26, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Yu Darvish in his Padres uniform

Jun 11, 2021; New York City, New York, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish (11) runs in from the outfield after batting practice before a game against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Shingo Horie had some fun on Friday at the expense of an old friend.

Horie, the translator for San Diego Padres pitcher Yu Darvish, went viral for a great moment with New York Yankees pitcher Domingo German prior to the series opener between the two teams. German was recently suspended for ten games by Major League Baseball for a foreign substance violation.

Upon seeing German, Horie conducted a fake substance check on him and jokingly pretended to throw German out of the game. Here is the video, per Yankees reporter Mike Daddino.

It was all in good fun though as the two men have a prior history. Horie used to be with the Yankees as the translator for Masahiro Tanaka, German’s teammate from 2016-20.

The veteran German has already been checked for foreign substances many times this year. But Horie’s was probably the first one that he didn’t mind.

