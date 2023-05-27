Video: Yu Darvish’s translator plays funny joke on rival pitcher

Shingo Horie had some fun on Friday at the expense of an old friend.

Horie, the translator for San Diego Padres pitcher Yu Darvish, went viral for a great moment with New York Yankees pitcher Domingo German prior to the series opener between the two teams. German was recently suspended for ten games by Major League Baseball for a foreign substance violation.

Upon seeing German, Horie conducted a fake substance check on him and jokingly pretended to throw German out of the game. Here is the video, per Yankees reporter Mike Daddino.

This clip is unreal 🤣🤣🤣 Yu Darvish translator just checked and threw out Domingo German for using sticky substance 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/BkKPu1sJPp — Mike Daddino (@mike_daddino) May 26, 2023

It was all in good fun though as the two men have a prior history. Horie used to be with the Yankees as the translator for Masahiro Tanaka, German’s teammate from 2016-20.

The veteran German has already been checked for foreign substances many times this year. But Horie’s was probably the first one that he didn’t mind.