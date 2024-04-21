White Sox produce new lowlight in latest loss

The Chicago White Sox continue to find new ways to lose as their nightmare start to the season keeps going.

The White Sox were summed up nicely in one play Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, which saw them botch a rundown in the first inning. With runners at first and third and nobody out, the White Sox had Bryce Harper caught between first and second, with Trea Turner still holding at third. The play managed to end with the White Sox getting neither runner out, Turner scoring, and Harper reaching second.

The White Sox definitely had a window here where they could have had Harper without letting Turner score. Lenyn Sosa noticed Turner going home too late and made a bad throw, allowing Turner to score and Harper to make it to second.

Chicago went on to lose the game 8-2, dropping them to 3-18 on the season. Manager Pedro Grifol’s single-minded emphasis on fixing his team certainly does not seem to be working.