Here is why Joe Maddon had to do long walk of shame after ejection

Saturday night’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays was an absolute disaster for the Los Angeles Angels. And there was a moment of embarrassment for Joe Maddon beyond the score.

Maddon’s Angels got beat up pretty badly by the Jays. They surrendered seven runs in the second, three more in the third, and four more in the fourth to fall behind 14-1.

With the score at 7-0 in the top of the third, Maddon was upset after a challenge did not go his Angels’ way. Maddon ended up complaining about the call and got tossed. But the humorous part of the story is Maddon’s exit.

and joe maddon makes the long walk to the visiting tents in dunedin pic.twitter.com/vX1kWcX5Yq — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) April 11, 2021

The Jays are playing their “home” games at their minor league facility in Dunedin, Fla. because of travel restrictions into and out of Canada. TD Ballpark doesn’t have all the bells and whistles of a major league park, which feature clubhouses connected to the dugout, underneath/behind the seats.

Typically a manager would just walk back into the dugout and down the tunnel into the clubhouse after an ejection. But for Maddon, he had to walk down the third base line before he could exit the field for the visiting tent.

Hilarious detail to the Joe Maddon ejection — at the Dunedin park there’s no clubhouse, so he had to take this long walk of shame all the way down to a walkway exit beyond the dugout. He took his sweet time lol pic.twitter.com/vrzF9q8DFF — The Baseball Newsletter (@bbletter) April 11, 2021

That’s just rough.

It was probably best for Maddon not to have to suffer through the rest of the game in-person.