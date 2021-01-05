Report: Yankees among teams with interest in Yasiel Puig

Yasiel Puig’s MLB career may be slowly taking him from coast to coast.

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reported Monday that the New York Yankees are among the teams with interest in the free agent outfielder. Feinsand also lists the Boston Red Sox, Houston Astros, Miami Marlins, and Baltimore Orioles as other clubs with varying levels of interest.

Puig, now 30 years old, sat out the 2020 season after a positive COVID-19 test axed a deal that he was expected to sign with the Atlanta Braves. He hit .267 with 24 home runs and 84 RBIs between the Cincinnati Reds and the Cleveland Indians in 2019.

The Yankees make for an interesting potential destination. They have a crowded outfield on paper, but players like Aaron Judge and Aaron Hicks carry some perpetual injury risk. The Yankees also recently declined their club option on longtime outfielder Brett Gardner.

Puig has been dealing with some off-field issues in recent months as well. But it certainly seems like he will be back on an MLB roster in 2021.