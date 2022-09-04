 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, September 4, 2022

Yankees get bad news about trade deadline acquisition

September 4, 2022
by Grey Papke
Aaron Boone smiling

Dec 10, 2019; San Diego, CA, USA; New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone speaks to the media during the MLB Winter Meetings at Manchester Grand Hyatt. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sport

The New York Yankees have been scuffling lately, and the news they revealed Sunday is unlikely to help improve the situation.

Manager Aaron Boone revealed that outfielder Andrew Benintendi, one of the team’s key trade deadline acquisitions, broke his hamate bone and will require surgery. Benintendi sounded hopeful that he could return this season, but that is unclear with no timeline revealed by the team itself.

This pretty much sums up how the Yankees’ second half has gone. Benintendi was supposed to provide another useful bat when the Yankees traded for him at the deadline. He mostly did that, hitting .254 with two home runs in 33 games with New York after his acquisition. Now his season is in serious doubt.

The Yankees won Sunday, but frustrations are still high as the team struggles down the stretch. This news will not help matters.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus