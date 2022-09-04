Yankees get bad news about trade deadline acquisition

The New York Yankees have been scuffling lately, and the news they revealed Sunday is unlikely to help improve the situation.

Manager Aaron Boone revealed that outfielder Andrew Benintendi, one of the team’s key trade deadline acquisitions, broke his hamate bone and will require surgery. Benintendi sounded hopeful that he could return this season, but that is unclear with no timeline revealed by the team itself.

Andrew Benintendi broke the hook of his hamate bone and will need surgery, Aaron Boone said. — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) September 4, 2022

Andrew Benintendi said he will speak with specialists in NYC, but he thinks he may be able to return before the end of the regular season. He had a similar injury as a college freshman. — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) September 4, 2022

This pretty much sums up how the Yankees’ second half has gone. Benintendi was supposed to provide another useful bat when the Yankees traded for him at the deadline. He mostly did that, hitting .254 with two home runs in 33 games with New York after his acquisition. Now his season is in serious doubt.

The Yankees won Sunday, but frustrations are still high as the team struggles down the stretch. This news will not help matters.