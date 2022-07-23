Report: Yankees are ‘serious contenders’ for All-Star outfielder

The New York Yankees are looking to add to their offense as they sense a chance at winning the franchise’s first World Series since 2009.

The Yankees have emerged as “serious contenders” for Kansas City Royals outfielder Andrew Benintendi, according to Marc Feinsand of MLB.com. Benintendi is widely expected to be traded before the Aug. 2 trade deadline, with the Royals not contending and Benintendi set to become a free agent at the end of the season.

The Yankees have emerged as “serious contenders” for Royals LF Andrew Benintendi, per source. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) July 23, 2022

Benintendi and the Yankees have been consistently linked with each other for a few weeks now. He is a good lefty bat who can take some plate appearances away from the struggling Aaron Hicks, and the prospect cost should not be too steep. The 28-year-old was a first-time All-Star in 2022, and is hitting .319 with 14 doubles on the year.

There is one significant complicating factor that the Yankees will have to take into account in any possible Benintendi trade. If they are still interested at this stage, it suggests that the organization does not see the issue as a deal-breaker.