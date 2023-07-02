Yankees finally set to debut key offseason acquisition

The New York Yankees are set to get a much-needed boost to the rotation next week as a key offseason addition finally makes his debut for the team.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Sunday that pitcher Carlos Rodon is set to start on July 7 after completing a rehab stint. Rodon, a marquee offseason free agent addition, has yet to pitch for the team due to injury.

Reports were good on Carlos Rodon after yesterday's outing, Aaron Boone said. He's in line to start July 7 vs. Cubs. — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) July 2, 2023

Rodon has dealt with a pair of injuries. He developed a forearm issue during spring training, then had a back problem flare up during rehab. All of that has combined to keep him sidelined for the entire season so far, though he has been on a rehab assignment since late June.

The Yankees signed Rodon to a 6-year, $162 million contract during the offseason, and obviously hoped they would get more from him in his first season with the team. The 30-year-old was an All-Star for the San Francisco Giants in 2022, posting a 14-8 record with a 2.88 ERA.