 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, July 2, 2023

Yankees finally set to debut key offseason acquisition

July 2, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Aaron Boone glares ahead

May 6, 2023; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA;New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone (17) looks on against the Tampa Bay Rays ]during the fifth inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees are set to get a much-needed boost to the rotation next week as a key offseason addition finally makes his debut for the team.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Sunday that pitcher Carlos Rodon is set to start on July 7 after completing a rehab stint. Rodon, a marquee offseason free agent addition, has yet to pitch for the team due to injury.

Rodon has dealt with a pair of injuries. He developed a forearm issue during spring training, then had a back problem flare up during rehab. All of that has combined to keep him sidelined for the entire season so far, though he has been on a rehab assignment since late June.

The Yankees signed Rodon to a 6-year, $162 million contract during the offseason, and obviously hoped they would get more from him in his first season with the team. The 30-year-old was an All-Star for the San Francisco Giants in 2022, posting a 14-8 record with a 2.88 ERA.

Article Tags

Carlos RodonNew York Yankees
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus