Yankees have absolutely dominated Red Sox lately

August 15, 2020
by Larry Brown

The Boston Red Sox have won more World Series than any MLB team since 2000 — including a recent win in 2018 — but the New York Yankees have owned them lately.

The Yankees beat the Red Sox 11-5 on Saturday, dropping the rebuilding Sox to 6-15.

As The Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham pointed out, the Yankees have now won eight in a row against Boston, which is the longest streak since 1985. Additionally, the Yankees have won 13 of the last 14 games between the teams.

The Yankees won on Friday 10-3 and swept the Red Sox in a three-game series earlier this year.

Boston won World Series in 2004, 2007, 2013 and 2018, eliminating the Yankees from the postseason in 2004 and 2018, so they’re probably hardly fretting. In fact, they have had the ultimate edge in recent history. But the Yankees have really been pounding on them lately.

