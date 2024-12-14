Astros reportedly have interest in trading for All-Star infielder

The Houston Astros are charting a very different path forward after trading Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs on Friday. That path may involve bringing in a former All-Star to try to help make up for some of that lost production.

The Astros have checked in with the St. Louis Cardinals regarding a potential trade for third baseman Nolan Arenado, according to Chandler Rome of The Athletic. Arenado has a no-trade clause, and it is unclear whether he would waive it to accommodate a move to Houston.

Clearly, the Astros are dealing with a lot of moving parts. Longtime third baseman Alex Bregman is a free agent, and while the team has not ruled anything out, it is fair to question whether they will give him enough money to bring him back. That perception was bolstered by the acquisition of third baseman Isaac Paredes as part of the Tucker trade, with Paredes seemingly a ready-made replacement for Bregman at the same position. It is also possible that Paredes could play first base while someone else plays third. That could be Arenado, though he has also suggested he would be open to moving to first under the right circumstances.

Arenado turns 34 in April and is coming off a poor season that saw him hit just 16 home runs. He is also still owed $74 million over the final three years of his contract. On the surface, that makes him an odd target for Houston, but one they are reportedly considering anyway.