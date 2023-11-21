Yankees hire ex-Tigers manager for coaching role

The New York Yankees have added a coach with major experience to their staff.

The Yankees are hiring Brad Ausmus to serve as a bench coach on Aaron Boone’s staff.

The Yankees needed a new bench coach after previous bench coach Carlos Mendoza left to take the Mets’ manager job. The vacancy is being filled by Ausmus, who has previous managerial experience.

Ausmus served as the manager of the Detroit Tigers from 2014-2017 and the Los Angeles Angels in 2019. His teams made one playoff appearance (in 2014). The 54-year-old was the bench coach for the Oakland A’s last season.

During his playing career, Ausmus was a 3-time Gold Glove winner as a catcher and made the 1999 All-Star team.