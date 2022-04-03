Yankees, Mets agree to rare trade

The New York Yankees and New York on Sunday agreed to do some rare business.

The sides traded a pair of relief pitchers, with right-hander Miguel Castro going to the Bronx and left-hander Joely Rodriguez headed to Queens.

The swap marks just the fourth time the crosstown rivals have completed a trade with each other since 2004, and only the 16th time since 1966.

The last trade between the two occurred on April 10, 2018, where minor leaguers Kendall Coleman and L.J. Mazzilli were dealt for each other.

In 2004, another pair of relievers were swapped. The Yankees sent three-time World Series champion Mike Stanton to the Mets for Felix Heredia.

In 2001, David Justice went from the Bronx to Queens for Robin Ventura. While Justice was flipped days later to the Oakland Athletics, Ventura hit 27 home runs on his way to an All-Star nod in 2002.

Rodriguez originally was acquired by the Yankees in last year’s Joey Gallo trade. He posted a 2.84 ERA with 17 strikeouts in 19 innings over 21 appearances for the Yankees. In November, the Yankees re-signed Rodriguez to a 1-year, $2 million deal.

The Mets acquired Castro from the Baltimore Orioles during the shortened 2020 season. Castro went 1-2 with a 4.00 ERA in 9 innings with the Mets that season. He had mixed results last season, posting a 3.45 ERA over 69 games.

Photo: Mar 14, 2022; Tampa, FL, USA; New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman talks with media during spring training workouts at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports